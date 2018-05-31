Sandy Hook mom says school shooters give warning signs

Nicole Hockley's son, Dylan was killed in 2012 in the Sandy Hook massacre. She was the keynote speaker at the Coastal Horizons luncheon (Source: WECT)

Nicole Hockley was in a kickboxing class when she got a call that there had been a shooting at her son's school.

"Both of my kids were at school that day," Hockley recalls. "One of my friends picked me up and we drove straight to the school."

Hockley's son, Dylan, was one of 20 first-graders killed after a lone gunman walked into Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012 and opened fire. Her other son survived the massacre.

Hockley founded Sandy Hook Promise, which trains students and adults to spot the warning signs of impending gun violence so they can take action to prevent it.

She says it’s a myth when people say there were no warning signs from the Sandy Hook killer.

"There were lots throughout our shooter's life," Hockley says." He gave off a lot of signs and signals that were either misunderstood, misinterpreted or ignored. He had been planning the shooting for over a year. There were a lot of opportunities for intervention and sadly that is the case with most mass shootings."

Hockley delivered the keynote address at the Coastal Horizons annual fundraising luncheon at the Burney Center at UNCW on Thursday.

She spoke to a crowd of close to 500 people. Hockley also shared a compelling public service announcement developed by Sandy Hook Promise called Evan that shows how easy it is to overlook warning signs.

Hockley admits she can never tell a parent not to worry but she says she still firmly believes schools are some of the safest places in our communities.

Still, she understands their fears.

"I don't think it's possible for a parent to comprehend the death of their child," Hockely explained. "Even when I saw his body a few days later in his casket before his cremation, it still was hard to process and register that that was my six-year-old son."

She says her purpose now is to prevent the tragedy that happened to her from happening to other parents and their children.

"It's my promise to Dylan and it's my life's mission."

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.