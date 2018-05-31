Brunswick County man jailed on $1M bond for child sex crimes - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Brunswick County man jailed on $1M bond for child sex crimes

Roland Evan King Sr. (Source: BCSO) Roland Evan King Sr. (Source: BCSO)
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

A Brunswick County man is being held under a $1 million bond for sex offenses he allegedly committed decades ago.

Roland Evan King Sr., 51, of Ash, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with:

  • First-degree sex offense (six counts)
  • Second-degree sex offense (six counts)
  • First-degree rape (five counts)
  • Second-degree rape (five counts)

According to arrest warrants, the alleged offenses took place between July 1991 and July 1997 and involved one victim who was between 9-15 years old.

King is expected to make his first court appearance Friday.

