Brunswick County man jailed on $1M bond for child sex crimes

A Brunswick County man is being held under a $1 million bond for sex offenses he allegedly committed decades ago.

Roland Evan King Sr., 51, of Ash, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with:

First-degree sex offense (six counts)

Second-degree sex offense (six counts)

First-degree rape (five counts)

Second-degree rape (five counts)

According to arrest warrants, the alleged offenses took place between July 1991 and July 1997 and involved one victim who was between 9-15 years old.

King is expected to make his first court appearance Friday.

