UNCW names Daniel Bowden men's golf coach

UNCW has named Daniel Bowden as its men’s golf coach.
Bowden was named interim coach of the Seahawks in August 2017 after head coach Matt Clark took a job at North Carolina.
Bowden helped lead UNCW to its first Colonial Athletic Association championship since 2013, and was named the Colonial Athletic Association coach of the year.
“Daniel did a wonderful job with the program this year and we’re delighted to have him direct the program permanently,” said UNCW athletic director Jimmy Bass in a news release. “He has an impressive golf pedigree. We’re confident that he will take our successful program to even greater heights in the future.”
“Coaching at UNCW has been a tremendous blessing in my life,” Bowden said in the release. “It’s such an honor to coach at a program like UNCW that has such a rich history and a winning tradition in golf.”
The Easley, SC, native played college golf at Georgia Tech and Furman. He played two years for the Yellow Jackets and was a member of the 2007 Atlantic Coast Conference championship team.
