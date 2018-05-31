After devastating fire, House of Raeford seeks employees for new Wallace plant

Following the massive fire that devastated House of Raeford's chicken processing plant in Wallace, the company says it is on track to open a new facility this summer. (Source: WITN)

Following the massive fire that devastated House of Raeford's chicken processing plant in Wallace, the company says it is on track to open a new facility this summer. And they need employees.

House of Raeford will hold a job fair on June 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 253 Butterball Road in Teachey, NC. Officials said they are seeking applications for hourly production positions across different departments.

“We have been working diligently with our partners to rebuild our operations in Wallace, and are excited to officially open our doors this summer,” said House of Raeford CEO and Owner Bob Johnson. “House of Raeford Farms is thankful for our partners, employees, farmers and our community for their support, patience and commitment to rebuilding together.”

The Feb. 2017 fire, which gutted the plant, began in an upstairs room and quickly spread to the rest of the facility. Nearly two dozen fire departments across five counties responded to the scene.

