TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes on S. College Rd., Wrightsville Ave. closed for sinkhole, sewer repair

Emergency sewer service repair work will affect traffic in Wilmington Thursday afternoon.

Cape Fear Public Utility Authority crews are working at the intersection of South College Road and Wrightsville Avenue, where the utility said a sinkhole developed Thursday due to a collapsed sewer. The outer northbound lane of College Road and the eastbound lane of Wrightsville Avenue are expected to be closed for one block.

"We are excavating the site to determine what repairs to the sanitary sewer system may be necessary," CFPUA said in a 3:45 p.m. update. "Crews will be onsite until the repair has been completed."

CFPUA sent the original alert at 2:59 p.m. Thursday and said work should last three hours.

The utility said these repairs are not related to Wednesday's work near the same location, but it is a repair to the same sewer line.

There is no boil water advisory.

Drivers are asked to use caution when driving in this location.

