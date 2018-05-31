TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews continue sinkhole repairs along S. College Rd., Wrightsville Ave.

Crews with the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority are continuing work to repair a sinkhole that formed near the intersection of South College Road and Wrightsville Avenue last week.

CFPUA officials said the sinkhole developed Thursday due to a collapsed sewer line that resulted from heavy rains and aging infrastructure.

Crews will remain onsite until the repairs are completed, which the utility estimates will be completed by the end of the week.

One northbound lane of South College Road and the eastbound lane of Wrightsville Avenue are closed for one block as crews make repairs.

Drivers are asked to use caution when driving in this location.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.