Woman dies from injuries in mobile home fire

A woman died from injuries she suffered after being pulled from a burning mobile home in Leland Thursday morning.

Brunswick County Fire Marshal Scott Garner confirmed Thursday night the woman died from her injuries.

Chief Travis Mercer with the Winnabow Volunteer Fire Department said Kimberly Eggleston died Thursday afternoon at the UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill. Mercer added that the Red Cross is helping Edward Eggleston, who heard the call about the fire while at work and responded to it, with a place to stay.

The Winnabow Volunteer Fire Department posted this on Facebook Thursday night:

According to Brayden Smith, assistant fire chief with Leland Fire Rescue, a mailman delivering mail in the area called 911 just before 9:30 a.m. to report seeing smoke along the roof of the home at 155 Old Lanvale Road.

When crews arrived at the scene, flames were visible.

A woman, a dog and a cat were in the home at the time of the fire. The woman was pulled out of the home and airlifted to the burn unit in Chapel Hill.

The dog survived the fire but the cat died.

Emma Sarvis lives a few houses down and said a home she used to rent out was destroyed in a fire. While she didn't live there, she said all the belongings inside were hers and she knows what it's like to lose everything.

"None of us ever know from one day to the next," Sarvis said. "We make our plans and we think everyone is going to be fine, we are going to keep increasing in wealth and comfort and safety, but that doesn't happen. Nothing is guaranteed."

