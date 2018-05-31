REMINDER: Mount Misery Road closure to start Wednesday

A Brunswick County road is set to close for over three months beginning Wednesday.
According to the NCDOT, Mt. Misery Road by Lincoln Road in Leland will close on Wednesday, June 13 as crews replace two metal pipes that currently serve Rowel Branch River.
In addition to that, various storm drainage and roadway operations will take place.
Lincoln Road will still be accessible from Mt. Misery Road.
The following detours will be available:
The project should be complete sometime in September.
The NCDOT had originally planned to begin this work last week but contractors discovered some utility conflicts which put the project on hold temporarily.
