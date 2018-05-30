2 arrested, 3 sought in Brunswick County armed robbery

From left to right: Jackie Ray Long, Zachary Sky Matthews, and Blake Foster Clemmons. (Source: BCSO)

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people and is seeking three others in connection with an armed robbery Tuesday afternoon.

According to a report from the sheriff's office, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at a home on Chickadee Place in Shallotte. The victim reportedly was robbed of a $1 bill, an Apple watch, a switchblade knife, and three grams of marijuana.

Shelby Renee Zelkowski, 18, of Shallotte, and Taylor Chann (mugshot not available) of Shallotte were arrested and both charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping.

Deputies are seeking Jackie Ray Long, 25, Blake Foster Clemmons, 22, and Zachary Sky Matthews, 22, on similar charges in connection with the robbery. All three are from the Supply area.

If you have any information on Long's whereabouts, please contact Det. Dove with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office at 910-880-5020.

