NCDOT says River Road is officially open

After being closed for months, a section of River Road opened up to traffic on Monday. (Source: WECT)

After being closed for months, a section of River Road is open in New Hanover County.

According to the NC Department of Transportation, the road reopened Monday. A new $1.6 million bridge over Lords Creek was installed, replacing one originally built in 1974.

"Both motorists and bicyclists can now benefit from a safer and more functional bridge,” said Al Edgerton, bridge program manager for the DOT in the six counties that comprise Division 3.

River Road is now open in New Hanover County. New bridge over Lords Creek is elevated to minimize flooding, wider to accommodate designated bike lanes and has a new concrete riding surface to reduce future maintenance costs. https://t.co/Oclk0aHw4g pic.twitter.com/OEXSNHyOUV — NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) June 4, 2018

Last week's rain kept crews from putting the final touches on the bridge replacement project that started in November 2017.

The final walkthrough was pushed back to Monday, according to a DOT spokesperson, who added the pavement had be dry in order for the final touches to be made.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.