TRAFFIC ALERT: Closures planned for Country Club Drive

The N.C. Department of Transportation has announced planned closures of Country Club Drive in Pender County.

A single lane of the two-lane road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, June 11, and Tuesday, June 12, according to NCDOT officials. One lane will remain open at all times.

Additionally, Country Club Drive will be closed from 9 a.m. on Friday, June 15, to 6 a.m. on Monday, June 18, so bridge maintenance crews can replace the existing crossline pipe.

Drivers can take an alternate route – Highway 17 to Sloop Point Road to Country Club Drive – during the work.

