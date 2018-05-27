Church holds Memorial Day service - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Church holds Memorial Day service

By: Kailey Tracy, General Assignment Reporter
SHALLOTTE, NC (WECT) -

Harvest Fellowship Church in Shallotte held a Memorial Day service Sunday.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Quartet performed for veterans and church members.

American flags lined the walk into the church, and the pastor told his congregation about the importance of honoring those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Donovan Burke served in the Navy during the Gulf War. He said it means a lot when anyone recognizes his service, but it’s an even bigger deal when it’s his church.

“There’s a lot of missed time with your families and a lot of missed opportunities. I didn’t get to see my first child born, but serving for the United States and our military has always been a great honor for me and it’s always a pleasure when someone comes up to me and thanks me for my service because the military does have a great sacrifice,” he said.

One of the deputies who performed in the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Quartet said performing to remember the fallen is the least they can do.

“It’s just an honor. I can’t express how important it is especially when we look out into the crowd and see they are enjoying the music we are providing them. It’s just an honor to be here,” First Sergeant Adam Stanley said.

The Brunswick Sheriff’s Office Quartet has been singing around the county for about five years. 

