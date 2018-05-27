First Alert Forecast: tropical moisture aides to unsettled holiday weekend

Subtropical Storm Alberto is expected to make a landfall along the Florida Panhandle late Monday. The Carolinas will nor be directly impacted from this storm bur showers, storms and tropical downpours will be possible. (Source: WECT)

As tropical moisture begins to flow into the area, expect showers and thundershowers Monday morning with some downpours at times. (Source: WECT)

First and foremost, we want to thank our soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. Your First Alert Weather Team hopes the weekend is full of remembrance, reflection and appreciation. A plume of tropical moisture from Subtropical Storm Alberto will funnel into the Carolinas through the Memorial Day weekend and into early next week. The risk for showers, thundershowers and isolated downpours will be possible over the next few days. Keep in mind that May 2018 has been the wettest on record so flooding will be a concern in the coming days.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flash Flood Watch for all southeastern North Carolina beginning late tonight through Monday afternoon. An estimated 2-4 inches of rainfall is expected during the period on top of already soggy grounds.

SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY MONDAY: The risk for showers and thundershowers will be around will increase 40-50% Sunday night and 70-80% Memorial Day Monday. Also, some showers could produce heavy downpours at times which could lead to flooding in some areas where grounds are already saturated.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Daily afternoon temperatures will be in the middle and low 80s. Lows will consistently stay in the lower 70s. From Tuesday through Saturday, shower and storm activity will gradually taper down: 60% Tuesday, 40% Wednesday and Thursday and 30% Friday and Saturday.

TROPICS: The 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season is off to an early start as Subtropical Storm Alberto formed in the Gulf of Mexico Friday. Alberto will slowly migrate north through the Memorial Day weekend impacting the Gulf coast states. June 1st is the official start of Hurricane Season in the Atlantic Basin. For additional details, including how Alberto may impact weather in the Carolinas, click HERE.

