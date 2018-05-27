MISSING: BCSO asking for help in locating missing man

Dusty Stewart was last seen early Sunday morning. (Source: BCSO)

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

Dusty Stewart was last seen early Sunday morning walking to the Han-Dee Hugo at Highway 17 and Highway 87.

He was wearing a coral polo shirt, khaki shorts and flip flops.

He may be in the Wilmington or Carolina Beach area.

Stewart is a 30-year-old white male.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Det. Hester at 910-713-8360 or call 911.

