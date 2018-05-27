BCSO asking for help in identifying suspect in multiple breaking - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

BCSO asking for help in identifying suspect in multiple breaking and entering incidents

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in multiple breaking and entering incidents in Calabash early Sunday morning. (Source: Calabash Deli) The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in multiple breaking and entering incidents in Calabash early Sunday morning. (Source: Calabash Deli)
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in multiple breaking and entering incidents in Calabash early Sunday morning.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the B & E incidents happened at Calabash Deli and George's Pancake House.

The suspect also attempted to break and enter at Sands Beachwear.

The Sheriff's Office says the incidents happened between the hours of 1 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Hester at 910-713-8360 or call 911.

