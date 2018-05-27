Teen boy drowns in privately owned NC pond

A teen boy drowned in a pond near Lumberton late Saturday morning, authorities told media outlets.

The incident happened just southeast of Lumberton in a private pond off Willoughby Road and involved a 15-year-old boy, WPDE reported, citing the Robeson County Medical Examiner's Office.

A 911 call about the incident was received just before 11:45 a.m. and the victim's body was found about an hour later, The Robesonian newspaper reported.

The TV station and newspaper reported that officials said they believe the boy who drowned was on a camping trip with the Boy Scouts.

The boy was found in waters that are about 12 to 15 feet deep, according to The Robesonian.

No other information about the victim was released.

