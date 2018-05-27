FLASH FLOOD WATCH issued for Southeastern NC

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for all of Southeastern North Carolina. (Source: NWS)

The watch is in effect through Monday night.

Rainfall amounts from 2 to 4 inches are expected and could result in flooding, due to the moisture from Subtropical Storm Alberto.

