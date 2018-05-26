CAA Champions: UNCW baseball earns a ticket to the NCAA Tournament

The UNCW Seahawks held off Northeastern in a winner-take-all Colonial Athletic Association championship game 7-4, punching its ticket to the NCAA Tournament Saturday night.More >>
The New Hanover Wildcats grabbed its first lead of the game early on and never looked back, shutting out Terry Sanford 3-0 and advancing to the 3A State Championship.More >>
The UNCW baseball team jumped out to an early lead but Northeastern's clutch hitting in the seventh inning gave the Huskies a 3-2 win and forced a championship game at the Colonial Athletic Association tournament.More >>
The Wolfpack beat North Lenoir 4-1 on Friday night to win the 2A East finals and earn a spot in the state finals for the sixth time in the last seven seasons.More >>
