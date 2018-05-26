CAA Champions: UNCW baseball earns a ticket to the NCAA Tournament

The UNCW Seahawks held off Northeastern, 7-4, in a winner-take-all Colonial Athletic Association championship game on Saturday night, punching their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

In the first at-bat of the game, freshman Greg Jones got the scoring started for UNCW with solo shot to left field. Jones finished with a team-high three hits. Shaeffer hit a nearly identical home run in the second inning to extend UNCW's lead to 3-0.

Northeastern scored three unanswered runs to knot the game up at 3-3 heading into the fourth inning.

Cole Weiss' slapped a single up the middle to score two more runs in the sixth inning. Weiss was named the CAA Championship's Most Outstanding Player.

UNCW tacked on two insurance runs in the seventh and ninth inning to build its lead. Senior right-hander Austin Warren pitched the final three innings for the Diamond Hawks and picked up his second save of the season.

"We felt had to flush the energy [from the previous game]," Shaeffer said amidst the celebration. "We brought it to the field and came home champions."

Clark Cota (4-0) worked four innings in relief and earned the win for UNCW.

"I think on the back end of the year we settled on a line up," head coach Mark Scalf said. "Our seniors led the way and they led the way today."

UNCW will find out its first-round matchup in the NCAA tournament during the selection show Monday at noon.

