State Championship bound: New Hanover baseball blanks Terry Sanford

Senior right-hander Mitchell Baddour reacts to recording a strikeout in the second inning Saturday night. (Source: WECT)

The New Hanover Wildcats grabbed its first lead of the game early on and never looked back, shutting out Terry Sanford 3-0 and advancing to the 3A State Championship.

New Hanover loaded the bases in the first inning and a RBI-groundout from senior Blake Walston scored Jac Croom from third base to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead.

Wildcats senior right-hander Mitchell Baddour looked dominant early on and weathered the storm in a rocky third inning -- getting out of a jam with runners on second and third.

New Hanover added two more runs in the fourth inning to pad their lead.

The Wildcats will play the winner of Crest and A.C. Reynolds on June 1st. The site of the state championship game has not been determined.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.