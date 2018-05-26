Fire breaks out at iconic Supply museum Saturday afternoon

Crews responded to a fire at the Fort Apache Museum on Stone Chimney Road in Supply just before 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. (Source: David Robinson, Coastline Rescue Chief)

According to David Robinson with Coastline Rescue, the owner lost control of a debris fire that quickly spread to an adjacent vehicle and multiple other debris piles before being extinguished.

Brunswick County Dispatch said it was a "controlled burn that got out of control."

The iconic sight was formerly featured on American Pickers. The owner, Olaf "Dale" Varnam takes in old movie props and displays them for the public.

Tri Beach FD, Civietown FD, Coastline Rescue, and Grissetown Longwood FD responded to the fire.

Robinson said the quick response and action by the fire departments prevented a major loss.

There were no injuries however Stone Chimney Road was closed for several hours.

