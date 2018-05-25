For sale: 'lion's share' of uninhabited barrier island - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

For sale: 'lion's share' of uninhabited barrier island

According to realtor Kirstin Behn, 80 acres of Lea Island are for sale for $4 million. (Source: Intracoastal Realty) According to realtor Kirstin Behn, 80 acres of Lea Island are for sale for $4 million. (Source: Intracoastal Realty)
SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) -

Own part of a private, undeveloped island.

According to Intracoastal Realty agent Kirstin Behn, +/- 80 acres of Lea-Hutaff Island are for sale for $4 million. 

The listing for the property calls it a “RARE opportunity to own the 'Lion's share' of an incredibly beautiful, uninhabited, pristine barrier island off the coast of Southeastern North Carolina!”

Lea Island is only accessible by boat.

Located just north of Figure 8 Island, many boaters dock on the island to enjoy a day of fishing and surfing.

The listing notes it is home to an abundance of coastal sea birds and the annual nesting ground of Loggerhead Sea Turtles.

According to the North Carolina Audubon Society, the island is designated as one of 96 Important Bird Areas in North Carolina.

The island is undeveloped, one of the last remaining in the barrier islands, and it’s unclear if there are plans to develop the island.

The listing calls it a “chance to live off the grid.” 

Behn wouldn't disclose the seller of the property, other than to say it is a private individual.

She said the seller used to own more than 130 acres but sold off some of it a few years back to the state and to North Carolina Audubon. 

To learn more about the property, click here.

For inquiries, Behn can be reached at kbehn@intracoastalrealty.com

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

  • Using food as medicine: Woman's battle against cancer being studied by Harvard researchers

    Using food as medicine: Woman's battle against cancer being studied by Harvard researchers

    Thursday, May 24 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-05-25 00:11:31 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 9:27 PM EDT2018-05-25 01:27:18 GMT
    Kathy Mydlach-Bero (Source: Kathy Mydlach-Bero)Kathy Mydlach-Bero (Source: Kathy Mydlach-Bero)
    Kathy Mydlach-Bero (Source: Kathy Mydlach-Bero)Kathy Mydlach-Bero (Source: Kathy Mydlach-Bero)

    A Wisconsin woman says changing her diet helped her win her battle against breast cancer. Now, researchers at Harvard University want to know more about that diet. 

    More >>

    A Wisconsin woman says changing her diet helped her win her battle against breast cancer. Now, researchers at Harvard University want to know more about that diet. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly