For sale: 'lion's share' of uninhabited barrier island

According to realtor Kirstin Behn, 80 acres of Lea Island are for sale for $4 million. (Source: Intracoastal Realty)

Own part of a private, undeveloped island.

According to Intracoastal Realty agent Kirstin Behn, +/- 80 acres of Lea-Hutaff Island are for sale for $4 million.

The listing for the property calls it a “RARE opportunity to own the 'Lion's share' of an incredibly beautiful, uninhabited, pristine barrier island off the coast of Southeastern North Carolina!”

Lea Island is only accessible by boat.

Located just north of Figure 8 Island, many boaters dock on the island to enjoy a day of fishing and surfing.

The listing notes it is home to an abundance of coastal sea birds and the annual nesting ground of Loggerhead Sea Turtles.

According to the North Carolina Audubon Society, the island is designated as one of 96 Important Bird Areas in North Carolina.

The island is undeveloped, one of the last remaining in the barrier islands, and it’s unclear if there are plans to develop the island.

The listing calls it a “chance to live off the grid.”

Behn wouldn't disclose the seller of the property, other than to say it is a private individual.

She said the seller used to own more than 130 acres but sold off some of it a few years back to the state and to North Carolina Audubon.

For inquiries, Behn can be reached at kbehn@intracoastalrealty.com.

