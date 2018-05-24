Alberto shifting track north, heavy rainfall expected for NE Gulf Coast

Your First Alert Weather Team is monitoring the first named storm of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season... Subtropical Storm Alberto.

THE LATEST ON ALBERTO: East of the Yucatan Peninsula and near the western top of Cuba, Alberto has gained a bit of strength from what started out as a broad area of low pressure. Conditions have favored the storm's development, with showers and thunderstorms and gusty winds in the Caribbean Sea.

THE FORECAST FOR ALBERTO: Alberto is forecast to trek northeast through Saturday night, before making more of a northwesterly shift Sunday and Monday. Heavy rainfall ranging from Cuba and to the Gulf Coast is expected through the beginning of next week. Flash Flood Watches have been placed along broad portions of the Gulf Coast where rainfall totals in those areas could reach the 10 inch mark by Monday. Storm Surge and tropical storm watches are also in effect.

HOW THE SYSTEM MAY AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA: At this point, Alberto does not pose a direct impact to southeastern North Carolina, however Flash Flood Watches have been hoisted for Southeastern North Carolina through Monday night. This is thanks to tropical style moisture ushered north by Alberto's movement that could produce between 2-4 inches of rain, on top of an already saturated ground. Trust your First Alert weather team to monitor this and other tropical systems, as the forecast develops and changes.

BEWARE OF MISINFORMATION: As you seek online information on these tropical systems, watch out for "hype sites" and provocative social media posts that only showcase the more dire computer forecast model solutions.

The National Hurricane Center forecast cone that we show on WECT products is the official and best resource for storm intensity and track information. Brush up on the cone and what it means for you HERE.

HAVE A MINDSET OF VIGILANCE AND PREPAREDNESS: The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially starts June 1. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team here, on TV, and on your WECT First Alert Weather App for complete updates. Link to our comprehensive digital hurricane preparedness guide or on the WECT Weather App.

