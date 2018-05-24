Alberto shifting track north, heavy rainfall expected for NE Gulf Coast

A plume of tropical moisture from Subtropical Storm Alberto will funnel into the Carolinas through the Memorial Day weekend and into early next week. The risk for showers, thundershowers and isolated downpours will be possible over the next several days.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for all of Southeastern North Carolina.More >>
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued its seasonal outlook for 2018 Atlantic tropical storm and hurricane activity Thursday.More >>
Hurricane Season is a physical and emotional rollercoaster. It is a season of storms... and rumors of storms. It is a season of action... and anxiety. So how can you possibly stress less? Follow these rules!More >>
The WECT Weather app has many features you can use every day to keep you and your family ahead of changing weather conditions; lightning and severe weather alerts, ability to watch live severe weather coverage and a forecast that is updated numerous times daily by your First Alert Weather team.More >>
