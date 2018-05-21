Fran's Fans: Collecting fans to help elderly people beat the hea - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Fran's Fans: Collecting fans to help elderly people beat the heat

WECT's Frances Weller collected fans for elderly people in need on Friday. (Source: WECT) WECT's Frances Weller collected fans for elderly people in need on Friday. (Source: WECT)
SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) -

It's that time of year again, time to collect fans for elderly people in need and families that can't afford them. 

This year's Fran's Fans drive took place Friday in New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender counties. 

The collection drive kicked off in Leland at 6 a.m. at Walmart. By 7:30 a.m., close to 80 fans had been donated.

"We appreciate the support of Brunswick County communities in helping make this program such a huge success," said Jim Fish, president and CEO of Brunswick Senior Resources. "Each senior who receives one of these fans is extremely grateful for your support."

Fish says Brunswick County has about 50,000 seniors and 15,000 receive services from Brunswick Senior Resources.

All fans collected will be donated to the New Hanover County Senior Center, Brunswick Senior Resources and the Pender County Adult Services Center.

