Seahawks' Mason Berne named CAA player of the week

The Colonial Athletic Association named UNCW senior Mason Berne the league’s baseball player of the week for the third time this season.



The former Topsail High School standout batted .538 (7-for-13) with a double, two home runs and four RBIs in the Seahawks’ two games against the College of Charleston last week.

Berne leads the conference with a .353 batting average and ranks in the top three in hits, home runs, and RBIs.

The Seahawks open CAA tournament play on Wednesday against Delaware in Harrisonburg, Va. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.



Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.