Two arrested on armed robbery charges in Whiteville; one suspect still at large

Two suspects in an alleged armed robbery in Whiteville have been arrested and a third suspect remains at large.

According to a Whiteville Police Department news release, Rhasheem Mikale McMillian, 24, of Whiteville, and Daheem Kevin Durante, 23, of Whiteville, are charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer.

Durante is also charged with driving while license revoked and possession of up a 1/2 ounce of marijuana.

Officers with Whiteville PD were dispatched to a report of a robbery that occurred in the rear parking lot of Tractor Supply/Big Lots at Whites Crossing Lane on Saturday afternoon.

A subsequent investigation revealed the victims — a male and a female — were flagged down by a black male who, along with two accomplices, robbed the male at gunpoint.

The victims of the robbery chased the suspects, who were driving a white Chevrolet Malibu, and gave a description of the suspects and their vehicle to a 911 operator.

Whiteville Officer Corder set up at the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Walter Street. According to Corder, the Malibu came speeding toward him and, believing the suspects intended to strike his vehicle, Corder backed up and the Malibu sped past him.

Corder resumed his pursuit as the suspects headed east on West Walter Street.

The Malibu eventually got stuck in mud on a dead end street and the three suspects fled on foot. Corder said one of the suspects had a black firearm in his hand.

After a chase that went through a tunnel, officers Corder and Rawls apprehended two of the three suspects behind a house on Best Alley.

The third suspect, described as a black male with shoulder-length dreadlocks, is still at large.

