School system to present budget, which is expected to have shortfalls, to commissioners

Columbus County Schools Superintendent Alan Faulk will present the 2018-19 proposed budget at the commissioners meeting Monday night.

This comes after one month after the school system’s finance officer Terry Dudney, who has since resigned, told WECT if the school system didn’t make major changes, it could be almost half a million dollars over budget.

Dudney said the shortcomings were mainly because of a decrease in local, state and federal money over the past decade. In his 12 years in the position, Dudney said this was the worst he had seen the budget look.

Faulk could not provide any details regarding Dudney’s resignation or the status of the budget as of May.

The commissioners will also hear from Tabor Correctional Institution regarding inmate labor in the county. According to Board of Commissioner Chairman Amon McKenzie, about two to three years ago, the county lost work crews who would clean up the roads, and other manual labor. McKenzie said this loss could be because of budget cuts.

The county is interested in having inmates from the institution work for the county to replace these county workers. A representative with the Tabor Correctional Institution will provide details about the requirements for the inmates to work for the county, such as income. McKenzie said no decisions will be made Monday night. It is just for informational purposes.

Health Director Kim Smith will present the 2018 County Health Rankings, which list Columbus County 96th in overall health out of the 100 counties in the state. According to Smith, last year the county ranked 97th, and in previous years, she said, it was 100th.

In health factor rankings, the county fell from being in the 80s to 91st. Health factors include the homicide rate, air and water quality, high school graduation rates, exercise and diet, education and employment.

The county’s maintenance director will ask the commissioners to approve a quote from Pure Maintenance regarding the use of the old detention center. According to McKenzie, it closed more than 10 years ago.

It has not been used since, and has mold and mildew. The county wants to use the building for other purposes, according to McKenzie, but it has to be inspected first.

WECT’s Kailey Tracy will have updates from the meeting on air, online and on Twitter Monday night.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.