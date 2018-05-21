First Alert Forecast: intervals of sun and showers continue

Shower and storm chances will range from 30-40% for the remainder of the work week. (Source: WECT)

A switch to a wetter pattern quantified: Wilmington recorded a modest 0.7 inches of rain in the first two weeks of May but a whopping 6.4 inches between the 15th and the 20th. (Source: WECT)

Expect variably cloudy skies and a low end chance of a shower or thundershower Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. (Source: WECT)

Wilmington recorded a modest 0.7 inches of rain in the first two weeks of May but a whopping 6.4 inches between the 15th and the 20th. Residual low-level moisture will promote additional pop-up rain chances in the coming week.

MONDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight. The risk for a shower or thundershower will be low, around 10-20%. Low temperatures are projected to be in the upper 60s and lower 70s amid south breezes.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS IN THE LONGER RANGE: Expect daily highs in the 80s and nightly lows in the 70s from Tuesday through Memorial Day. Chances for showers and thundershowers: 30 to 40% Tuesday to Saturday, 40-50% Sunday and Memorial Day.

TROPICAL TROUBLES? Computer models suggest tropical storm development will be possible between the Florida Keys and the northern Gulf Coast later this week or this weekend. Hurricane season doesn't officially begin until June 1 but we will watch this situation closely!

