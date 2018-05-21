New CFCC president tackles 18% enrollment drop

Enrollment at Cape Fear Community College is down 18 percent, and school leaders are bracing to lose $1.5 million in state revenue next year because of the lower enrollment numbers.

Trustees credit newly appointed CFCC President Jim Morton for giving them a truthful look at the numbers, which they say had been artificially inflated by previous college presidents in the last five years.

They say Morton’s candor about hardships the school was facing were a big part of the reason they decided to make hire him to lead the school.

“As a Board of Trustees… we need someone who is going to give us the news, the true and accurate news, don’t sugar coat the numbers for us, and then all of the sudden we find out that’s not the case. That’s not true leadership,” Trustee Pat Kusek said. “True leadership – it had to be pretty difficult for Jim to come to the board and say, ‘Oh by the way, these numbers aren’t right. I’ve looked at the numbers and we’re down 18 percent and we need to do something to fix it.’ And immediately he started putting a plan in place.”

According to a presentation delivered by Morton to the trustees shortly after he took over as interim president in the fall, CFCC enrollment has dropped from 28,115 students during the 2010-11 school year, to 22,986 during the 2016-17 school year.

The drop in enrollment was especially troubling for CFCC, since school leaders had predicted a 32 percent increase in enrollment when they were trying sell voters on a $164 million bond to fund school expansion in 2008.

The economy is better now, which means more people are employed and don’t need to go to school to get the skills to land a job.

Trustees also say CFCC has not been doing all it needed to do in recent years to recruit students. They said the school's website and enrollment process were not user-friendly, and they needed to do more aggressive marketing.

“I think a lot of it [is improved economic] times. But I think a lot of it is we haven’t kept up with the times,” CFCC Board Chairman Mat White said of the reason behind the enrollment decrease. “We haven’t had the Student Services that we have that’s being developed now… So many things that we still acted like we acted 25 years ago.”

Trustees Kusek and White, who talked to WECT during an exclusive interview about the future of the college, say Morton is actively working to market the school, recruit more students, and spend the college's money more efficiently to minimize the need for layoffs.

“Jim and his team are working themselves to death. They don’t want to have - other schools have had to announce layoffs. We don’t want to announce layoffs,” White explained of the plan moving forward. “You always have attrition, that takes care of some of that, but they are trying to cover and create, with people not losing jobs, some people sure will before it’s over. I don’t know if it’s going to happen or not, but they are trying to figure more efficient ways of doing things. Better ways. So we can keep our staff and keep our people, but maybe absorb some of these costs by doing it a better way.”

Morton is specifically working to re-establish the college’s place in workforce development. With a booming local construction industry, college leaders say there are not enough skilled people to fill all the available jobs, and the college is working to fix that imbalance. In recent months, CFCC has received hundreds of thousands of dollars from local businesses investing in the skilled trade program. CFCC is currently providing short-term training (80 hours) that can lead to employment with local contractors in HVAC, carpentry, plumbing and masonry.

Trustees also shared with us that Morton recently clinched a $500,000 donation to the CFCC Foundation. We reached out to Morton's office for details, but they declined to elaborate, explaining that "Mr. Morton did finalize a large donation to the college from a donor. The college does not comment on donations unless the donor would like the information to be public."

“Cape Fear Community College is a business. We’re in the business of education….” White said of the reason they chose Morton, a businessman, to run the school rather than a more traditional candidate with a PhD. “We have to sell our product, we have to sell it to the students. At one time, people would line up, but now, we have to have someone in place that has the ability to market the school.”

Trustees hope his efforts will continue to pay off. They should have a look at summer school enrollment numbers very soon which may give some indication of how well Morton’s recruiting efforts are working.

