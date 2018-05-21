Shallotte police looking for man in connection to thefts at Lowe's

The Shallotte Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man it says is wanted for questioning for "making fraudulent purchases at the Lowe's Home Improvement in Shallotte." (Source: SPD)

The Shallotte Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man it says is wanted for questioning for "making fraudulent purchases at the Lowe's Home Improvement in Shallotte as well as other locations in North Carolina and South Carolina."

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD at 910-754-6608 and ask for Detective Sgt. J. Holman.

