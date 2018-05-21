Teen injured in Lake Waccamaw shooting

A 17-year-old was shot in the leg during an argument Saturday night in Lake Waccamaw. (Source: Raycom Media)

A 17-year-old was shot in the leg during an argument Saturday night in Lake Waccamaw.

According to Michele Tatum with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, the shooting took place at a residence in the 200 block of George Graham Circle shortly after 9 p.m.

During an argument, the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired shots, Tatum said. Kenneth D. Battle, of Lake Waccamaw, was shot in the leg and was taken to the emergency room with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening injury.

The incident is still under investigation.

