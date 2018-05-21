Another warning siren accidentally goes off in Brunswick County

For the second time in four days, an emergency nuclear siren in Brunswick County malfunctioned and began going off. (Source: Duke Energy)

According to Brunswick County officials, a siren in the area of Boiling Spring Lakes began sounding Monday morning due to a malfunction.

Brunswick Nuclear Plant is operating safely.

Duke Energy has received information that one emergency warning siren sounded Monday morning due to a malfunction of the siren in the emergency planning zone surrounding Brunswick Nuclear Plant, specifically Boiling Spring Lakes. — Brunswick County (@BrunswickGovt) May 21, 2018

Despite the siren sound, the Brunswick Nuclear Plant is operating safely, officials say.

"Our technicians are working on the siren to figure why it malfunctioned," said Karen Williams, Duke Energy senior communications consultant.

The Brunswick Nuclear Plant has a network of 38 sirens located within 10 miles of the plant. Only one siren near Boiling Spring Lakes falsely activated.

Some residents we spoke with describe hearing the alarm go off in Boiling Spring Lakes, and others said they only heard about it through a smartphone alert, friends, or the news.

“My wife and I were en route to our home here in Boiling Spring Lakes,” said Robert Williamson, who has lived in town since 2001.

“I had the radio going and I had thought I heard the siren. Turned the radio down and I heard the end of the siren,” said Williamson.

“It’s like a long sounding horn, and it comes across in phases,” said Williamson. “It’s sort of spooky, you know. To find out, is this the real thing? Or is it an alarm? We’re talking about radiation, you know nuclear radiation.”

Another resident, who didn’t want to be named, said it woke him up and startled him.

Ann Hollingsworth, who has lived in Boiling Spring Lakes since 1999, said she didn’t hear the siren when it went off.

"I was watching television waiting on my significant other to get home to have breakfast,” said Hollingsworth. “And I didn’t hear the alarm, but I did get a text from my friend who lives down on South Shore. And she asked me if I heard the alarm and I said ‘no.'"

Last Thursday, a siren located in Caswell Beach accidentally went off. Technicians discovered a "computer component" failure caused that false alarm. The faulty part was replaced and the siren put back into service the same day, according to Williams.

"We don't know if [the Boiling Spring Lakes siren malfunction] is related to the Caswell siren malfunction last week," said Williams.

The sirens are maintained and operated with cooperation with the county and state. In a real emergency, the state or county gathers information and decides whether to activate the sirens.

"We're constantly working to maintain those sirens," said Williams.

The sirens are tested quarterly throughout the year.

