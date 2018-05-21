Wilmington named one of '10 Under-the-Radar Beach Destinations That Are About To Be Huge'

Wilmington was selected by Coastal Living as one of "10 Under-the-Radar Beach Destinations That Are About to Be Huge." (Source: City of Wilmington)

Wilmington was selected by Coastal Living as one of "10 Under-the-Radar Beach Destinations That Are About to Be Huge."

Kapaa, Hawaii, and Wilmington were the only two U.S. locations on the list.

"The most difficult decision you’ll have to make in this charming Southern city is whether to hit up the lively riverfront or spend the day at one the gorgeous barrier island beaches (or both!)," Coastal Living said about the Port City. "Wilmington’s natural beauty makes it a popular spot for Hollywood film crews, but tourists are also drawn here for its family-friendly activities and growing farm-to-table food scene."

