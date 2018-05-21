Southport named in USA Today/10Best 'Best Coastal Small Town' list

Southport was ranked #9 "Best Coastal Small Town" by USA Today/10 Best. (Source: WECT)

Each winner on the top ten list has less than 25,000 people and offers uncrowded, unpretentious and affordable seaside fun, according to the 10Best website.

Southport was matched against coastal towns that reside along nearly every major body of water in America, ranging from the Great Lakes to the Pacific Ocean.

The website cites Southport's historic maritime quality, boutique shops, waterfront restaurants and ferry trips to Bald Head Island.

Georgetown, South Carolina was ranked #1.

