Pender Co. man escapes safely after home catches fire

BURGAW, NC (WECT) -

Crews responded to a house fire early Monday morning in Burgaw.

According to officials, a fire broke out in a mobile home at 390 Meadow Lane.

A man was in the home at the time but was able to get out safely.

Fire and EMS crews from Rocky Point, Burgaw, Pender and New Hanover responded.

Officials say they had no issues putting out the fire.

The man who said he is the owner of the home told WECT he believes a cigarette started the fire.

