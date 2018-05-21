Pender Co. man escapes safely after home catches fire

Crews outside of fire scene in Burgaw. (source: WECT)

Crews responded to a house fire early Monday morning in Burgaw.

According to officials, a fire broke out in a mobile home at 390 Meadow Lane.

A man was in the home at the time but was able to get out safely.

Fire and EMS crews from Rocky Point, Burgaw, Pender and New Hanover responded.

Officials say they had no issues putting out the fire.

The man who said he is the owner of the home told WECT he believes a cigarette started the fire.

Fire crews actually cutting into the roof here on Meadow Lane in Pender County. The home does seem to be a total loss. @wectnews pic.twitter.com/c6oJnulMlA — Zach Driver (@zachdriverWECT) May 21, 2018

