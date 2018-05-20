Brunswick commissioners expected to approve money to build new middle school, improve elementary school

Commissioners are expected to give two construction companies the green light to build additions to two elementary schools and build a new middle school at Monday's regular meeting. (Source: Brunswick Co.)

The county manager has requested commissioners authorize work to begin on the new Town Creek Middle School and the Town Creek Elementary School additions which include 6 new classrooms.

The contract with WM Jordan for the work at the Town Creek locations is over $23 million.

Commissioners will also be directed to approve a $3,507,300 contract with Bordeaux Construction Company Inc. to add six classrooms to Lincoln Elementary School.

The work on Lincoln and Town Creek elementary schools is expected to be compete by August 2019.

