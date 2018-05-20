Driver hits two people crossing road in Carolina Beach

A man and a woman were walking across Lake Park Blvd. when a driver in a Jeep turned left and struck both of them. (SOURCE: WECT)

A driver hit two people in Carolina Beach on Saturday night, sending the victims to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

According to a Carolina Beach Police Department spokesperson, the incident happened at 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Carl Winner Dr. and N. Lake Park Boulevard.

A man and a woman were walking across Lake Park Blvd. when a driver in a Jeep turned left and struck both of them.

The driver has been charged with failure to yield to pedestrians in crosswalk.

The driver's name has not been released, and it is not known whether alcohol or drugs played a factor.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.