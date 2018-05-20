Wine and Food Festival wraps up

The final day of the Wine and Food Festival wrapped up Sunday at the Bellamy Mansion. (Source: WECT)

Organizers said the event sold out all three days, with local food trucks and breweries selling food and alcohol. Half of the ticket sales went to the Bellamy, while the other half went to Nourish NC.

Nourish NC’s executive director, Steve McCrossan, said every little donation helps in their mission of feeding hungry children in the area.

“I tell folks here’s what we do. Here’s why Nourish NC does it and almost always the next question is ‘great. I want to help out how can I,’” McCrossan said.

“A festival like this is perfect. It helps us get our name in front of people so I can come out here and talk about our mission and get more volunteers and get more donations and get more people to help,” he said.

A local band also performed at the festival.

