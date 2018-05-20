Residents 'aggravated but used to' flooding

It’s a problem residents in one city have been dealing with for years every time it rains. Roads, backyards and driveways flood in Boiling Spring Lakes, and residents said they’re more than sick and tired of it at this point. (Source: WECT)

Saturday’s rain, they said, just another call to action to ask city leaders to fix the problem once and for all. Boiling Spring Lakes got between five and six inches of rain Saturday.

“This happens all the time. Any time we get a heavy rain it’s the same thing,” Steve Sykes, who has lived in Boiling Spring Lakes for 25 years, said.

“For some reason or another, they [the city] won’t put a big enough culvert through there across the road to let it drain off so the road gets blocked every time we get heavy rains,” Sykes said.

He suggested that the city install larger drainage pipes that stretch across the roads to help clear the water.

The city has put some pipes under the roads to help, but residents said the construction has created potholes and a bigger mess when it rains.

“When it rains, the holes get bigger and bigger, so your car could practically drop in a hole and the car right behind you can fly right over the hole because the holes are so big at this point so it’s horrible. They could at least come out and fix the road. Clean the gullies,” resident Julie Ware said.

According to officials, they closed four to five roads Saturday due to rain.

Sykes and Ware, said one of the biggest problems that contributes to the flooding is the ditches next to the roads that get clogged up with dirt and debris. This blocks water from draining.

Sykes and Ware want the city’s help in cleaning out those ditches.

FEMA gave the city almost $2 million in March for a spillway project to help protect the floodplain and help with flooding.

Sykes said he plans to visit city hall Monday and talk to leaders about his concerns. It will be his fourth time talking to city leaders about flooding.

