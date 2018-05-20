Bladen emergency services director joins Hawaii team as volcano danger continues

This story is regularly updated with the latest on Kilauea eruptions.

Nearly a dozen experienced emergency managers and fire service officials from North Carolina arrived in Hawaii Saturday to serve on an incident management team as the Kilauea volcano continues to spew lava and endanger the community.

Team members come from emergency management agencies in Bladen, Gates, Lee, McDowell, Moore and Onslow Counties.

Bradley Kinlaw, Director of Bladen County Emergency Management, arrived in Hawaii late Saturday night and will spend 14 days assisting with the emergency response.

Kinlaw said local Hawaii emergency management briefed the North Carolina team Sunday night.

“Very honored, very excited to be in Hawaii for sure," said Kinlaw in a Facetime interview with WECT News. "I'm excited to be a part of a part of the response, which is really no different from hurricane response. The processes are still the same, the way we manage incidents is still the same."

Kinlaw is stationed now in the community of Hilo in Hawaii County. He was asked to join the emergency efforts on Wednesday.

“State of North Carolina Emergency Management reached out to folks across the state asking for folks to be willing to come to Hawaii to support Hawaii County in their efforts to respond to the volcano," said Kinlaw.

Kinlaw said the NC team arrived on different flights and was able to meet as a team for the first time on Sunday morning.

“We’ll be doing planning, we’ll be doing their operations," said Kinlaw. "We have an incident commander here with us on our team, situation updates, we’ll be tracking calls for them, doing some public information work, tracking resources. Helping with evacuations."

Kinlaw said he hopes to bring skills learned in Bladen County to his work over the next two weeks.

“I'm grateful for the opportunity and the learning experience that we’re going to have over the next 14 days," said Kinlaw. "And hopefully we can make an impact here in Hawaii County.”

The team consists of one state emergency manager, nine county and local emergency managers, and fire officials.

The team will be in Hawaii for two weeks.

