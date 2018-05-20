Employees: Wilmington Walmart evacuated due to suspicious activity

The Walmart on Market Street near Porter's Neck in Wilmington was evacuated after reports of suspicious activity. (Source: WECT)

Employees and customers tell WECT they evacuated a Wilmington Walmart after reports of a suspicious man entering a store bathroom.

An employee told our crews on the scene people inside the store called police because they got scared, claiming they saw the man wearing a trench coat walk into the bathroom with a duffle bag.

Lt. Brewer, a spokesperson with the NHC Sheriff’s Department said a man with a concealed carry permit entered the store which worried people, however there was no threat to the people in the store.

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the Walmart on Market Street near Porter's Neck to investigate the incident Saturday night.

The employees were let back into Walmart early Sunday morning but customers are being told the store will remain closed until 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

No charges were filed in the incident, according to Lt. Brewer.

