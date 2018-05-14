TRAFFIC ALERT: Atkinson Point Rd. to close for utility work

Atkinson Point Road in Surf City will be closed just north of NC 50/210 for two weeks starting Monday, May 21. (Source: Wikimedia)

Atkinson Point Road in Surf City will be closed just north of NC 50/210 for two weeks starting Monday, May 21.

Crews will be installing water and sewer utilities during this time.

The closure begins at 6 a.m. on May 21 and is expected to reopen at 6 a.m. on Monday, June 4.

