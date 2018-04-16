UNCW's Gage Herring named CAA rookie of the week (Source:UNCW)

The Colonial Athletic Association named UNCW freshman Gage Herring its baseball rookie of the week.

Herring pitched six shutout innings and struck out five in the Seahawks’ 10-0 win against Delaware on Sunday.

The righthander was also named CAA rookie of the week on March 26 following a win over Hofstra.

The Seahawks (21-14) open an eight-game homestand on Wednesday with a 6 p.m. start against nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina.



