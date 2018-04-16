UNCW's Gage Herring named CAA rookie of the week

The Colonial Athletic Association named UNCW freshman Gage Herring its baseball rookie of the week.
Herring pitched six shutout innings and struck out five in the Seahawks’ 10-0 win against Delaware on Sunday.
The righthander was also named CAA rookie of the week on March 26 following a win over Hofstra.
The Seahawks (21-14) open an eight-game homestand on Wednesday with a 6 p.m. start against nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.