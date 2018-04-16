College dreams come true for two student-athletes

For Hoggard High School’s McKenzie Frazier and Laney’s Meghan Emma, it was a dream come true when both signed national letters of intent Monday.
But the dream of playing sports in college almost didn’t happen for them.
Frazier, who signed with Louisburg College to play football, said his grades scared away schools.
“I played around too much my freshman year. That’s what got me in trouble,” said Frazier. “I did learn a few lessons.”
Frazier almost gave up on his dream as a sophomore, even telling his mother he didn’t want to play anymore.
He didn’t give up, though, and took care of business in the classroom.
“I worked really hard over the summer and took some online classes,” said Frazier. “I am really proud of myself for continuing to work hard, to have this opportunity to play in college.”
Injury almost derailed Eamma’s lacrosse career, beginning with a dislocated knee in seventh grade.
“I wasn’t going to let this one thing defy who I was,” said Eamma, who signed with Averett University. “If I didn’t dislocate my knee cap all those years ago, I don’t think I would be the athlete I am today.”
A promise to her grandfather also kept her going.
“My grandpa died during my freshman year, and on his death bed, he told me he wanted to see me play lacrosse in college,” said Eamma. “Ever since that day, I have told myself I am doing it for him.”
Below are names and schools of other area signees:
Hoggard High School
Bethany Henry- Virginia State University, Volleyball
Kaeley Pollock- Roanoke College, Volleyball
Jamie Witmer- Charlotte, Cross County
Donovan Jones- Mount St. Mary’s, Lacrosse
John Bennett- Mount St. Mary’s, Lacrosee
McKenzie Frazier- Louisburg, Football
Reece Moulton- Campbell, Football
Will Morton-N.C. State, Football
Katie Gregory- High Point, Track
Laney High School
Meghan Eamma- Averett Univerity
Cameron Clark- Catawba College
Michah Hairston- Charlotte
Lexie Melville- Belmont Abbey College
Ranicha Sargent- Guilford College
Sarah Shropshire- Averett University
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.