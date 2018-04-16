College dreams come true for two student-athletes

For Hoggard High School’s McKenzie Frazier and Laney’s Meghan Emma, it was a dream come true when both signed national letters of intent Monday.

But the dream of playing sports in college almost didn’t happen for them.

Frazier, who signed with Louisburg College to play football, said his grades scared away schools.

“I played around too much my freshman year. That’s what got me in trouble,” said Frazier. “I did learn a few lessons.”

Frazier almost gave up on his dream as a sophomore, even telling his mother he didn’t want to play anymore.

He didn’t give up, though, and took care of business in the classroom.

“I worked really hard over the summer and took some online classes,” said Frazier. “I am really proud of myself for continuing to work hard, to have this opportunity to play in college.”

Injury almost derailed Eamma’s lacrosse career, beginning with a dislocated knee in seventh grade.

“I wasn’t going to let this one thing defy who I was,” said Eamma, who signed with Averett University. “If I didn’t dislocate my knee cap all those years ago, I don’t think I would be the athlete I am today.”

A promise to her grandfather also kept her going.

“My grandpa died during my freshman year, and on his death bed, he told me he wanted to see me play lacrosse in college,” said Eamma. “Ever since that day, I have told myself I am doing it for him.”

Below are names and schools of other area signees:

Hoggard High School

Bethany Henry- Virginia State University, Volleyball

Kaeley Pollock- Roanoke College, Volleyball

Jamie Witmer- Charlotte, Cross County

Donovan Jones- Mount St. Mary’s, Lacrosse

John Bennett- Mount St. Mary’s, Lacrosee

McKenzie Frazier- Louisburg, Football

Reece Moulton- Campbell, Football

Will Morton-N.C. State, Football

Katie Gregory- High Point, Track

Laney High School

Meghan Eamma- Averett Univerity

Cameron Clark- Catawba College

Michah Hairston- Charlotte

Lexie Melville- Belmont Abbey College

Ranicha Sargent- Guilford College

Sarah Shropshire- Averett University



Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.