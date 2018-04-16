Brunswick Co. commissioners hear final recommendations for water treatment options

Brunswick County commissioners on Monday approved an agreement to pay for a preliminary engineering report needed for possible expansion of the Northwest Water Treatment Plant.

The cost of the report is $778,900.

The Board of Commissioners also heard final options to filter GenX out of the water.

CDM Smith was hired by the county to research ways to treat the water and the contractor said in a previous report that reverse osmosis was the best option.

Commissioners scheduled a workshop for May 10 when they will get more information on the project.

Financing applications for low-interest loans were also approved at Monday's meeting.

