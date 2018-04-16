Suspect in Fair Bluff murder arrested in Raleigh

Police tracked down a suspect in a murder in Fair Bluff to Raleigh.

According to Fair Bluff Police Chief Chris Chafin, officers arrested Rykeem O'Brian Tyler for Brandon Moore's murder. Moore was shot and killed along Scott Street earlier this month.

Chafin said Tyler is from Fair Bluff but was hiding out in Raleigh.

Chafin said eyewitness statements, good police work and help from the SBI led to the arrest. Police are working to figure out the motive for the killing.

Tyler will be brought back to Columbus County to face murder charges in the coming days, according to Chafin.

