Brunswick Co. approves amendment that would assign detective to school cases, threats

The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners passed an amendment to have a detective assigned exclusively to school cases and school threats.

At Monday's board meeting, the amendment to the School Resource Officer's (SRO) contract with Brunswick County Schools for the additional assignment of a detective was approved.

On June 6, 2017, the sheriff's office and the county entered an agreement to provide 20 SROs. The amendment to the contract is to assign a detective to the school system as well.

Detectives currently have to take time off their investigations to work school cases.

Threats made against schools in our area spiked dramatically in the wake of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting in February, but a district spokesperson said the proposed reassignment is not a result of the Parkland incident.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.