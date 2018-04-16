Silver Alert canceled for missing Wilmington man

A Silver Alert issued for a man reported missing in Wilmington was canceled Monday night at the request of the Wilmington Police Department.

According to the state Center for Missing Persons, Geron James Ryden, 81, was last seen in the 3600 block of College Road in Wilmington. Ryden is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Driving a 2006 red Honda Accord with VTJ-6755 plates, Ryden was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue denim shirt, dark navy pants and a bright yellow hat with a Swedish flag. He is 6-foot-1 and weighs 180 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

A little more than an hour after the Silver Alert was issued, it was canceled.

