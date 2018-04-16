Vic Bubas, who coached Duke to 3 Final Fours, dies at 91

Former Duke coach Vic Bubas, who led the Blue Devils to three Final Fours in 10 seasons, has died.
School spokesman Jon Jackson says family members told him Bubas died Monday at age 91. No cause of death was given.
Current coach Mike Krzyzewski says Duke "lost a true legend."
Bubas went 213-67 with the Blue Devils from 1959-69 and won the first of his four Atlantic Coast Conference titles in his first season. He led Duke to Final Fours in 1963, 1964 and 1966.
He played on North Carolina State's Final Four team in 1950 and served as commissioner of the Sun Belt Conference for 14 years.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.