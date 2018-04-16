Elon to open new arena with marquee opponent: North Carolina

Elon will open its new arena in November with a marquee opponent: North Carolina.

Elon announced Monday that the Tar Heels will visit the Phoenix on Nov. 9 in its first regular-season game in the 5,100-seat Schar Center. The campuses are separated by about 40 miles, but this will mark UNC's first visit to Elon since December 1950.

This isn't the first time Roy Williams' Tar Heels have been the opponent for an instate school opening a new arena. The Tar Heels played the first game at UNC Asheville's Kimmel Arena in November 2011.

The Tar Heels open the regular season at Wofford on Nov. 6 before visiting Elon, marking the first time they will open with consecutive road games since 1986-87.

