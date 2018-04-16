App allows Leland residents to connect, report community issues

Leland residents can now report non-emergency issues straight from their smartphones with a new mobile app.

The SeeClickFix app and web tool allows citizens to report quality of life issues and request town services with pictures, videos and more from their phones, according to a Town of Leland news release.

In addition to allowing Leland officials to get information quickly, SeeClickFix also provides a centralized system to manage issues and emails citizens with updates to track the progress of jobs until they're completed.

“We expect that SeeClickFix will help the Town of Leland provide another level of service to our residents by involving them directly in the care and maintenance of their town with an easy-to-use digital product, while at the same time streamlining the repair process and reducing response time to non-emergency issues,” Assistant Town Manager Niel Brooks said in the release.

Leland residents will be able to create their own watch areas with the app and receive notifications about issues reported in their communities.

SeeClickFix is free and available for download on Android and iPhone.

For more information, contact Brooks at nbrooks@townofleland.com or call 910-332-4818.

